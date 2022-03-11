Family Pack: Makers Release Second Single Bekagide Featuring Likith Shetty!

The highly-anticipated Kannada title Family Pack premiered exclusively and globally on Prime Video last week. The film opened to brilliant responses from critics and audiences alike. As an add-on delight for viewers, the makers have now released a soulful track from the film, 'Bekagide'. The song that highlights the inward journey of an individual is composed, sung, and penned by popular musician Viraj Kannadiga.

"Bekagide is a track that captures the particular emotions which the film's lead character Abhi (Likith Shetty) feels when he finds himself troubled in regards to his love interest. Love is one complex and intense emotion, and journey to find your soulmate also takes time, effort and dedication. The song that is in sync with the surrounding atmosphere and what ones feels within, breathes life into the passionate love between the lead characters. Fans and audiences who have been showering appreciation on the movie since its release will truly cherish this heartfelt track," said Viraj Kannadiga

Directed by Arjun Kumar S and produced under the banner of Late Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions, the film is an endearing tale of human emotions featuring actors Rangayana Raghu, Amruta Iyengar and Likith Shetty in pivotal roles.