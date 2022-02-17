Family Pack Review: The Likith Shetty Film Is A Heart-Warming Comedy That Manages To Entertain The Audiences

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Likith Shetty, Rangayana Raghu, Amrutha Iyengar, Achyuth Kumar, Padmaja Rao Director: Arjun Kumar S

Family Pack is a comedy entertainer movie directed by Arjun Kumar S and presented by Amazon Prime Video. The movie stars Likith Shetty, Amruta Iyengar and Rangayana Raghu in the lead roles. The music is composed by Vasuki Vaibhav while the cinematography is by Karthik Palani and it is edited by Deepu S Kumar. The film is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under PRK productions banner.

Plot

Abhi (Likith Shetty), who is from a broken home, leads a sad existence until he falls in love with a college mate named Bhoomika (Amrutha Iyengar). However, things soon take a spooky turn when an unlikely kindred 'spirit' helps him in wooing her. The chance encounter with the ghost (Rangayana Raghu) gives Abhi a new life but things get complicated when the ghost realizes that their destinies intervene on a deeper level.

This film begins with the introduction of Abhi’s broken family and how he has to shuttle between his parent’s two homes because they have joint custody. Abhi’s father (Achyuth Kumar) divorced his mother and has been married twice since. Soon, Rangayana Raghu appears as a ghost who also has a love story of his own. From here begins a ridiculous comedy of errors, with Abhi wanting to help the ghost and vice versa.

Review

The director manages to keep us entertained with the connection between the ghost and Likith Shetty’s character. The story bounces back and forth between various flashbacks which provide us with the characters motives. The supernatural twists do come with a few problems, but eventually, the film manages to hold its own and entertains us in the end.

What helps in elevating the film are the dialogues, the background score and the quirky characters which are ably performed by a host of supporting actors. The cast has a mix of many seasoned veterans who provide the viewers with their share of laughs whenever the momentum developed by the story takes a beating.

Likith Shetty gives a sincere performance while Amrutha Iyengar supports him ably with her role as a social media-obsessed girl. Sadhu Kokila, Achyuth Kumar, Padmaja Rao, Sihi Kahi Chandru and the entire extended cast perform well as well.

Verdict

We give 3.0 stars out of 5 for Likith Shetty-Rangayana Raghu’s Family Pack.