Fashion Consultant Prasad Bidapa’s Son Arrested For Allegedly Sending Obscene Messages To Actress

Choreographer and fashion consultant Prasad Bidapa’s son Adam Bidapa (28) has been arrested for allegedly sending "obscene" messages to a film actress, police said on Friday (March 4).

“One lady had complained against Adam Bidappa that she is being harassed by him through obscene messages. Hence, a case was registered on Thursday at Indira Nagar police station and Adam has been secured by police to inquire and investigate into the complaints made against him,” a police officer said.

According to police sources, Adam had sent messages on February 25 night. The actress, who was arrested two years ago on charges of using drugs, has submitted the chat details to the police accusing Adam of harassing her, the sources added.

Well, during her interaction with the media, the actress added she was in extreme shock and was brutally attacked on Whatsapp. She said, "He (Adam) was completely drunk and out of his senses on Friday night at 11 pm on February 25, 2022, while this attack has happened. We have taken legal action against the same person. The messages are abusive, brutal, disgusting, cheap, hurting and have caused a lot of mental disturbance on me in the last one week. Like all of you know I am seven months pregnant and I am refraining from indulging in anything that causes negative energy in my life." (Actress' quotes taken from Times of India)

