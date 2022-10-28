Gandhada Gudi Twitter Review: Tweets You Should Go through About Puneeth Rajkumar's Last Film!

Late
actor
Puneeth
Rajkumar's
last
and
latest
film,
a
docudrama
on
the
rich
Karnataka's
wildlife
and
flora
and
fauna,
Gandhada
Gudi,
opened
amid
huge
fanfare
all
over
the
world
on
October
28.
The
movie
has
garnered
adequate
buzz
ahead
of
its
release
through
a
series
of
events
called
Puneetha
Parva.
Amoghavarsha
JS,
who
is
a
wildlife
photographer
in
real
life
conceptualized
the
idea
and
directed
the
film.
He
also
co-starred
with
Puneeth
Rajkumar.
A
few
enthusiastic
moviegoers
and
fans
of
Puneeth
Rajkumar,
who
got
to
watch
the
film
a
bit
earlier
than
others
have
taken
to
their
social
media
handles
to
express
their
opinion
on
Gandhada
Gudi.
Check
out
some
of
the
tweets
speaking
about
the
film
here:
.
.
Gandhada
Gudi
is
primarily
shot
as
a
documentary
and
is
later
converted
into
a
feature
film
format.
The
movie
is
produced
by
Ashwini
Puneeth
Rajkumar
under
the
PRK
Productions
banner.
The
documentary's
music
is
composed
by
B
Ajaneesh
Loknath.
The
cinematography
of
the
film
is
handled
by
Pratheek
Shetty.