Gandhada Gudi Twitter Review: Tweets You Should Go through About Puneeth Rajkumar's Last Film!

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's last and latest film, a docudrama on the rich Karnataka's wildlife and flora and fauna, Gandhada Gudi, opened amid huge fanfare all over the world on October 28. The movie has garnered adequate buzz ahead of its release through a series of events called Puneetha Parva.

Amoghavarsha JS, who is a wildlife photographer in real life conceptualized the idea and directed the film. He also co-starred with Puneeth Rajkumar.

A few enthusiastic moviegoers and fans of Puneeth Rajkumar, who got to watch the film a bit earlier than others have taken to their social media handles to express their opinion on Gandhada Gudi. Check out some of the tweets speaking about the film here:

Gandhada Gudi is primarily shot as a documentary and is later converted into a feature film format. The movie is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under the PRK Productions banner. The documentary's music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. The cinematography of the film is handled by Pratheek Shetty.