Gandhadagudi Trailer Review: Puneeth Couldn't Have Said A Better Goodbye

Gandhadagudi is also the name of the 1973 film starring Rajkumar. In the film, Rajkumar plays a forest officer, and the film explores the woods a bit. In his honor, Puneeth Rajkumar named his film the same, as this is also a film that explores nature.

The film is a fresh attempt in the Indian film industry and features a journey in the wild by Puneeth and the director of the film Amoghavarsha. The two set out on a trip exploring a gorgeous island and its exotic surrounding. It reminds one of the amazing Ben Stiller starrer, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

The cinematographer is going to be the key focus here considering it's a visual retreat. The frames look spectacular in the trailer. Prateek Shetty is the DOP of this film. He has worked in 777 Charlie and Kantara as an editor.

The shots showing waterbodies are especially stunning and they tempt one to pack the bags and start a trip to a beach town. There is a shot where a bird is flying just above the water level, and it shakes its body a little. The shot is captured so well that I had to rewind it multiple times.

It appears more of a documentary-type film and is probably not going to have a plot of any kind. However, it is likely that the journey could be directed towards something, and eventually deliver a strong message. Also, this would be portrayed as a tribute to the late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar.

Watch the trailer here!