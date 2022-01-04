Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana OTT Release Date And Timing Is Here!

Of late, Kannada film Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana made headlines after its Tamil remake rights were acquired by renowned helmer Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film will mark the director's first remake film and will reportedly release in 2022.

Well, after its successful run at the theatres, the Kannada blockbuster film featuring Raj B Shetty in the lead role, will release on Zee5 on January 13 as a Sankranti special. Reportedly, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana will start streaming from 12 am on the popular platform. The highly acclaimed film grabbed eyeballs soon after its trailer was released by the makers.

Upon its release in theatres, the hard-hitting drama was praised for its storyline, captivating background score and breathtaking cinematography. The film received an immense response and favourable reviews from audiences and critics alike, and it is also one of the reasons why the film is releasing on the OTT platform after almost two months of its theatrical release. The film made it to the theatres on November 19, 2021.

Featuring Raj B Shetty, Rishab Shetty, Rakshadeep, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Jyothish Shetty, Deepak Rai Paanaje, Guru Sanil, JP Tuminad, Anil Uppala and Arpit Adyar, the film is backed by Ravi Rai Kalasa, Vachan Shetty, Srikanth and Vikas under Lighter Buddha Films and Coffee Gang Studios. The thriller is presented by Rakshit Shetty. Directed by Raj B Shetty, the film has cinematography and editing carried out by Praveen Shriyan, while, the music department was headed by Midhun Mukundhan. Distributed by Paramvah Pictures, the film's trailer was released on October 15.