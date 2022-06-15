Intriguing Trailer Of Harikathe Alla Girikathe Is Out; Appreciation Flows

A film starring Rishab Shetty is always much awaited and his upcoming Harikathe Alla Girikathe which released its trailer on June 13, has fetched a lot of appreciation. The movie which has been directed by not one but two directors, Karan Ananth and Anirudh Mahesh, will be hitting screens on June 23.

The trailer meanwhile offers a glimpse of what is store for movie buffs as it is filled with loads of hilarious moments, interesting humour and quirky scenes.

Meanwhile, Harikathe Alla Girikathe also stars Rachana Inder, Rakshith Shetty, Pramod Shetty, and Thapaswini Poonacha even as veteran actor Honnavalli Krishna plays an important role in the film.

The film is about quirky individuals who encounter crazy but humorous situations while pursuing their dream of making it big in films.

It has been produced by Sandesh Productions and Rishab Shetty Films