IPL 2022: The Rage Of KGF Grips The Sporting World Too!

The craze for KGF chapter 2 is on another level worldwide. And even the best of the IPL teams and players can't resist the craze of watching the movie. The KGF fever has been gripping the world since its release. After creating ripples around the country, the film has garnered international attention and fame as well. One of the world's best football clubs have come out with their own versions of KGF, Manchester city, Laliga, Tottenham Hotspurs and the list goes on. The Prashanth Neel directorial ever since its release on April 14 has been breaking many records and leaving other films behind.

With the ongoing association with the production house -Hombale Films, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was the first club to hold a special premiere for its players and support staff to commemorate K.G.F: Chapter 2's tremendous box office success.

The trend soon caught up with other teams. And till now, KKR, CSK, RR, GT, LSG, PBKS, and CSK have held a special premiere for their teams. The team players are shelling out their love for the movie on their social media handles. In a special video posted on RCB's official Instagram handle, players and members of the coaching staff can be seen enjoying the special screening of the film. The love for the Yash starrer has been outpouring and receiving international recognition as well.

The growth story of KGF Chapter 2 has been phenomenal, earning 400 crores (NBOC) in Hindi, in the first 2 days and crossing Rs 100 crore barrier in the Hindi belt on the first release weekend. The movie has collected extraordinary figures not just in the Hindi belt but worldwide. The film has crossed the magical figures of Rs 1100 crores. First time it has happened that to woo Indian fans clubs are also taking the route of the movie.

KGF: Chapter 2 is a period action drama directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. The film traces the life of Rocky after he captures Kolar Gold Fields by killing Garuda. Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty play lead roles in this Yash-starrer. The craze for KGF: Chapter 2 hasn't died down even in its third week and that shows the love fans have for the film.

It's been three weeks since the movie release and the film is still minting money and giving a tough competition to the new release in the Hindi belt. It will be worth watching to see the movie cross the 500 crore mark in the Hindi belt, which will be a record in itself. With Rocky bhai, you never know, Records can't avoid him. Records follow him!