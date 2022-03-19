James Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, James starring late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role has hit the cinemas across the globe. The film was released on March 17 and guess what? It has now become the latest victim of piracy. Yes, you read that right. James has been leaked on a few infamous piracy-based websites and the latest development might now impact the film's smooth running in theatres and even its box office collection.

A few vigilant fans and followers of the leading man who noticed the notorious activities on the internet, were quick to share the news on social media. Many have also been requesting netizens to not promote piracy through any means, and to encourage the virtuous process of viewing. Well, James is not the first Kannada film to have leaked online. Earlier, theatrical and OTT releases including One Cut Two Cut, Love Mocktail 2, Ek Love Ya, 100, Mugilpete, Govinda Govinda, Akshi, Madhagaja, Drishya 2, Kannadiga, Badava Rascal and Love You Rachchu had fallen prey to piracy.

Talking about the film's review online, James has been getting thumping response from all quarters. Fans of the leading man were seen getting emotional as they remembered the actor and shared their thoughts about his last film on social media. Produced by Kishore Pathikonda under Kishore Productions, the film features Priya Anand as the leading lady. Notably, Anand has earlier collaborated with the Power Star for the 2017 film Raajakumara. Released in Kannada along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the film features Anu Prabhakar, Srikanth, R Sarathkumar, Hareesh Peradi, Tilak Shekar, Mukesh Rishi, Aditya Menon, Avinash and Sadhu Kokila as supporting cast. The film's score and soundtracks are composed by music director Charan Raj.