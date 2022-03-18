James Kannada Movie Day 1 Collections: Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer Beats KGF And Sets All Time Record

Puneeth
Rajkumar's
posthumous
release
James
released
on
March
17
amid
much
fanfare.
The
actioner
as
expected
received
a
highly
positive
response
from
all
quarters.
In
fact,
its
box
office
collection
has
also
overpassed
the
blockbuster
film
KGF
starring
Yash.
As
per
early
estimates,
James
has
collected
nearly
Rs
26
Crore
with
its
theatrical
run
in
Karnataka.
For
the
unversed,
KGF
had
minted
Rs
24
Crore
on
day
1
when
it
was
released
in
2018.
Written
and
directed
by
Chethan
Kumar,
James
has
Priya
Anand
as
the
leading
lady.
Versatile
actors
including
Srikanth,
R
Sarathkumar,
Tilak
Shekar,
Mukesh
Rishi,
Aditya
Menon,
Rangayana
Raghu,
Sadhu
Kokila,
Chikkanna
and
Shine
Shetty
are
appearing
in
supporting
roles.
Actors
and
Puneeth's
brothers
Raghavendra
Rajkumar
and
Shiva
Rajkumar
have
also
made
cameo
appearances
in
the
film.