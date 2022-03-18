James Kannada Movie Day 1 Collections: Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer Beats KGF And Sets All Time Record

Puneeth Rajkumar's posthumous release James released on March 17 amid much fanfare. The actioner as expected received a highly positive response from all quarters. In fact, its box office collection has also overpassed the blockbuster film KGF starring Yash. As per early estimates, James has collected nearly Rs 26 Crore with its theatrical run in Karnataka. For the unversed, KGF had minted Rs 24 Crore on day 1 when it was released in 2018.

Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, James has Priya Anand as the leading lady. Versatile actors including Srikanth, R Sarathkumar, Tilak Shekar, Mukesh Rishi, Aditya Menon, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna and Shine Shetty are appearing in supporting roles. Actors and Puneeth's brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shiva Rajkumar have also made cameo appearances in the film.