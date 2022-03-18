James Kannada Movie Day 2 Collection: Puneeth Rajkumar’s Film Sets Cash Registers Ringing!

Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James is on a money-making spree. The actioner was released on March 17, coinciding with the leading man's birth anniversary. James opened to a thumping response and fans couldn't help but praise his performance and action stunts. Many also turned emotional as they remembered the revered actor sharing that it would have been a much happier moment if only he was alive to see the success of his venture. The film was released in Kannada along with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. The action flick was released in 400 theatres across Karnataka and recorded over 4000 shows (Worldwide).

Well, the box office collection of the entertainer has also been impressive. As expected, the film broke all the existing records of other Kannada films including Yash's KGF: Chapter 1, that released in 2018. The film has now become Sandalwood's highest opening film with a gross collection of Rs 27 Crore. On day 2, i.e. on Friday, the film grossed close to Rs 18 Crore from Karnataka. The grand total now stands at a whopping Rs 45 Crore (approx).

With James accumulating earth-shattering collections each day, one will have to wait and watch to see how it performs on Monday when the collection is expected to drop conventionally. On the other hand, the upcoming Sunday is expected to be the biggest day of all.

James Daywise Collection In Karnataka

Day 1: Rs 27 Crore

Day 2: Rs 18 Crore

Total Collection: Rs 45 Crore

The action thriller written and directed by Chethan Kumar has Priya Anand playing the female lead. James marked the second outing between Puneeth, Priya and Sarathkumar, who had earlier worked together in the 2017 film Raajakumara.