James Kannada Movie Day 4 Box Office Collection: Puneeth Rajkumar's Film Continues Its Winning Streak

Ever since its release, James has been trending big time on social media. The film had a coveted opening at the theatres as it grossed Rs 27 Crore at the Karnataka box office. On days 2 and 3, the power-packed actioner raked in Rs 18 Crore and Rs ......Crore respectively. On Sunday, the film made close to Rs......Crore. The total collection of James now stands at Rs......Crore. Well, after Sunday, the film's first weekend run at the theatres will come to an end, and one will have to wait and watch to see if it passes the Monday litmus test when most films undergo a decline in their collection.

Standing at an impressive Rs......Crore, the team would be hoping that it makes at least the Rs 100 Crore mark before completing its theatrical run worldwide. Having said that, for the film, entering the elite club should be a cakewalk. Meanwhile, take a look at James' box office collection.

James Daywise Collection In Karnataka

Day 1: Rs 27 Crore

Day 2: Rs 18 Crore

Day 3: Rs........Crore

Day 4: Rs ......Crore

Total Collection: Rs 45 Crore

Puneeth's actor-brothers Raghavendra and Shiva Rajkumar were seen making special cameo appearances in the film that also features Priya Anand, Srikanth, R Sarathkumar, Tilak Shekar, Mukesh Rishi, Aditya Menon and Rangayana Raghu others in key roles.

Directed by Chethan Kumar, James is Puneeth's last film as the main lead. His projects Gandhada Gudi (non-fiction documentary) and Lucky Man are yet to release. In Lucky Man, the actor will be seen appearing in an extended cameo role.