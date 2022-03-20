James Kannada Movie Day 4 Box Office Collection: Puneeth Rajkumar's Film Continues Its Winning Streak

Ever since its release, James has been trending big time on social media. The film had a coveted opening as it collected Rs 20.3 Crore (India net) at the box office. On days 2 and 3, the power-packed actioner raked in Rs 8.89 Crore and Rs 9.09 Crore respectively. As expected, on Sunday, the film's collection soared, as it made nearly Rs 12 Crore with its all language releases. The total collection of James now stands at a whopping Rs 50.28 Crore (approx).

Well up next, Monday is going to be a crucial day for the film as its collection might dip big time owing to obvious reasons. However, considering that it is Puneeth's last project, the emotional factor might pull the audiences to the theatres, irrespective of a weekday.

Standing at an impressive Rs 50.28 Crore, the team would be hoping that it makes the Rs 100-Crore mark before completing its theatrical run worldwide. Having said that, for the film, entering the elite club should be a cakewalk. Meanwhile, take a look at James' box office collection.

James Daywise Collection In Karnataka (India Net)

Day 1: Rs 20.3 Crore

Day 2: Rs 8.89 Crore

Day 3: Rs 9.09 Crore

Day 4: Rs 12 Crore

Total Collection: Rs 50.28 Crore

Puneeth's actor-brothers Raghavendra and Shiva Rajkumar were seen making special cameo appearances in the film that also features Priya Anand, Srikanth, R Sarathkumar, Tilak Shekar, Mukesh Rishi, Aditya Menon and Rangayana Raghu others in key roles.

Directed by Chethan Kumar, James is Puneeth's last film as the main lead. His projects Gandhada Gudi (non-fiction documentary) and Lucky Man are yet to release. In Lucky Man, the actor will be seen appearing in an extended cameo role.