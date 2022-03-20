James Kannada Movie Day 4 Box Office Collection: Puneeth Rajkumar's Film Continues Its Winning Streak
Ever since its release, James has been trending big time on social media. The film had a coveted opening as it collected Rs 20.3 Crore (India net) at the box office. On days 2 and 3, the power-packed actioner raked in Rs 8.89 Crore and Rs 9.09 Crore respectively. As expected, on Sunday, the film's collection soared, as it made nearly Rs 12 Crore with its all language releases. The total collection of James now stands at a whopping Rs 50.28 Crore (approx).
Well
up
next,
Monday
is
going
to
be
a
crucial
day
for
the
film
as
its
collection
might
dip
big
time
owing
to
obvious
reasons.
However,
considering
that
it
is
Puneeth's
last
project,
the
emotional
factor
might
pull
the
audiences
to
the
theatres,
irrespective
of
a
weekday.
Standing at an impressive Rs 50.28 Crore, the team would be hoping that it makes the Rs 100-Crore mark before completing its theatrical run worldwide. Having said that, for the film, entering the elite club should be a cakewalk. Meanwhile, take a look at James' box office collection.
James Daywise Collection In Karnataka (India Net)
Day
1:
Rs
20.3
Crore
Day 2: Rs 8.89 Crore
Day 3: Rs 9.09 Crore
Day 4: Rs 12 Crore
Total Collection: Rs 50.28 Crore
Puneeth's
actor-brothers
Raghavendra
and
Shiva
Rajkumar
were
seen
making
special
cameo
appearances
in
the
film
that
also
features
Priya
Anand,
Srikanth,
R
Sarathkumar,
Tilak
Shekar,
Mukesh
Rishi,
Aditya
Menon
and
Rangayana
Raghu
others
in
key
roles.
Directed by Chethan Kumar, James is Puneeth's last film as the main lead. His projects Gandhada Gudi (non-fiction documentary) and Lucky Man are yet to release. In Lucky Man, the actor will be seen appearing in an extended cameo role.