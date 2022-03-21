James Kannada Movie Day 5 Box Office Collection: Puneeth Rajkumar's Film Witnesses An Expected Dip

With positive word of mouth and an impressive collection hunt, Puneeth Rajkumar's last release James continues to perform strongly at the theatres. Post successfully completing its weekend run, the film witnessed a collection drop on day 5, however, negligible.

On Monday, the actioner earned close to Rs 5 Crore (India Net), to take its box office collection so far past Rs 54 Crore. Let us tell you that the film made Rs 20.3 Crore on its opening day, while Rs 8.89 Crore, Rs 9.09 Crore and Rs 10.98 Crore on days 2, 3 and 4. Well as the early estimate of James' 5th day earning goes viral, one will have to wait to see if Tuesday to Thursday (weekdays) collection remains in the same line or dips even further, and if latter turns out to be the case, it might impact the overall collection of the film.

Ever since Puneeth's posthumous film has released, it has been shattering records at the ticket windows across the globe. The film made it to the theatres on March 17 in 5 languages- Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

James Daywise Collection In Karnataka (India Net)

Day 1: Rs 20.3 Crore

Day 2: Rs 8.89 Crore

Day 3: Rs 9.09 Crore

Day 4: Rs 10.98 Crore

Day 5: Rs 5 Crore

Total Collection: Rs 54.26 Crore

According to reports, the film has also received an impressive response from the other domestic and international circuits. The film has been creating new records at the box office on each passing day, and as per film analysts, James has already crossed Rs 100 Crore mark at the global box office.

Directed by Chethan Kumar, the film has Priya Anand playing Puneeth's lady love in the film. Notably, the film marks their second outing together after Raajakumara (2017).