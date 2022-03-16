James Movie First Review Out: Puneeth Rajkumar's Actioner Gets 4-Star Rating!
Fans can't keep calm as only hours remain for the grand release of Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James. The actioner has been winning hearts already and fans are eagerly waiting to witness a never-seen-before extravaganza on the screens. People across Karnataka have been celebrating the advent of his film with giant cutouts that are erected at theatres and streets. Netizens have also been trending hashtags #PuneethRajkumar, #AppuLivesOn and #BoloBoloJames on Twitter to celebrate and remember the late hero with joy.
The film written and directed by Chethan Kumar will be releasing on March 17. Let us tell you that James is releasing in as many as 4000 screens worldwide and the pre-bookings have been making the right noises ever since its opening. Going by the reports on social media, the film is going to set all-time record in the state and elsewhere with its box office collection on day 1. Well, what has also added zest to the ongoing celebration is the first review of the film.
According to Umair Sandhu, critic and a member of the Overseas Censor Board, James is going to impress Power Star fans with mass elements. Giving a four star rating to the film, he wrote, "Saw #James at Censor Board ! Full on Mass Entertainment! Just Loved it.#PuneethRajkumar Stole the Show all the way! You will be missed ! Fans will go gaga over his last flick. #BoloBoloJames."
Also featuring Priya Anand, James will be releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages. The film will have 864+ shows in Karnataka.