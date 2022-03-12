James Pre-Booking Report: Puneeth Rajkumar's Actioner To Shatter Records, Might Beat KGF

One of the most anticipated Kannada films James, is releasing on March 17. Unlike other biggies, the release of Puneeth Rajkumar's posthumous film is going to be an emotional moment for one and all. Owing to the same reason, fans and Kannada cine-goers wouldn't want to miss the big opportunity of feasting their eyes on the legendary actor for one last time on the big screens.

The advance online and offline booking of the film is now open. According to reports, James' advance booking in Karnataka has been getting a stupendous response. In the famous Cauvery 4 K Cinemas of Bangalore, as many as 5000 tickets were sold for shows including the FDFS at 4 am. Reportedly, almost all theatres in Karnataka will also have benefit shows of James on March 17. If the latest grapevine is to be believed, the film might shatter all the records of Yash's KGF: Chapter 1. The 2018 film had grossed Rs 250 Crore at the worldwide box office. It is to be noted that Puneeth's 2017 film Raajakumara is the fourth highest grosser in the list. Well, all eyes are on his latest release and only the opening collection will tell if the audience has turned his last film into one of his best ones.

For the celebration, ahead of James' release, fans will be erecting as many as 33 huge cutouts of the late actor at Veeresh Cinemas in Bengaluru. For the unversed, huge cutouts of south actors are usually erected at cinema halls by fans to celebrate their idols and their latest releases.

Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer is produced by Kishore Pathikonda under Kishore Productions. Priya Anand is the actioner's leading lady while Anu Prabhakar, Srikanth, R Sarathkumar, Hareesh Peradi, Tilak Shekar and Aditya Menon form the supporting cast.

Puneeth's brothers, actors Shiva Rajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar will also be appearing in cameo roles.