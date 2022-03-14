James Pre Release Event: Puneeth Rajkumar's Brothers Shiva & Raghavendra Rajkumar Turn Emotional

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's posthumous film James will soon hit the theatres. Ahead of its release, the makers hosted a grand pre-release event in Bengaluru on Sunday (March 13), and it indeed turned many teary-eyed. The special event was attended by the cast and crew of the upcoming film and Puneeth's family members including his wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and brothers Shiva Rajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar. The leading man's presence, heart-melting smile and of course his dynamic speech were all highly missed by his fans and followers.

Shiva Rajkumar who will be appearing in a cameo role in the film along with Raghavendra, asserted that it was painful to see and hear his beloved brother Puneeth in the film. He said in Kannada which translates to, "Congratulations to the entire team. We are happy that the film is finally releasing but it is quite natural for us to feel sad as the leading man himself is not present here. We are emotional today. Hope everyone is excited to watch the film." Raghavendra too was seen turning emotional as he remembered his late brother standing on the stage.

Notably, the pre-release event also featured dance performances on James' songs.

Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, James has Priya Anand as the leading lady. Versatile actors including Srikanth, R Sarathkumar, Tilak Shekar, Mukesh Rishi, Aditya Menon, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna and Shine Shetty will be appearing in supporting roles.

Produced by Kishore Pathikonda, the film will have a release on March 17 coinciding with Puneeth's birth anniversary. Shiva Rajkumar stepped into the shoes of Power Star to complete the dubbing of James, which Puneeth had started before leaving for his heavenly abode.

