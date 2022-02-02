James: Shiva Rajkumar Completes Dubbing For Puneeth Rajkumar's Character In The Film

Upcoming Kannada film James is no doubt going to be an ineffaceable project of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. With the film, zillions of fans and followers of the star will get to see their idol for the one last time on the big screens. Recently, there were reports that his real-life brothers, actors Shiva Rajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar will be appearing in cameo roles in the film. It was also said that the duo has already shot for a special sequence.

Cinema Express had quoted a team member of James as saying, "Fortunately director Chethan Kumar had space to bring together all three in the film. The special portions will be shot and merged with the film. The two elder brothers participated in a shoot on Friday (January 21) in Bengaluru."

Well, the film has again made headlines and this time for yet another emotional reason. Apparently, Shiva who recently stepped into the shoes of Puneeth to complete the dubbing of James is said to have finished the process successfully. Reportedly, the actor was busy dubbing for his late brother at the recording studio for the past two days.

Earlier, sharing the news about dubbing for James during a media interaction, the senior actor expressed that it was emotionally hard for him to watch Puneeth on the screen while dubbing. He was quoted as saying, "I tried to dub for a few sequences, but it is emotionally hard for me to watch him while doing so. I am trying to dub for him, but I need to see how it will turn out and whether people will accept it."

Directed by Chethan Kumar and produced by Kishore Pathikonda, the action-packed film will be Puneeth's posthumous release following his death on October 29 last year. Featuring Priya Anand as the female lead, James will hit the theatres on March 17.