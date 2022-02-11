James Teaser Out: Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar's Power Packed Avatar Wins Hearts Yet Again!

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's music company PRK Audio Official on Friday (February 11) dropped the highly anticipated teaser of his last film James. The 1-minute-27-second video begins with a quote of the leading man's character in the film. It reads, "Emotions Are Bigger Than Business- James." As per the footage, Power Star will be seen playing the character Santhosh Kumar aka James, a powerful member of a security agency named J Wings.

As he is introduced as a person 'whose guts are his trade mark', he appears on the screen and is seen performing awe-inspiring stunts. His power-packed avatar, visualization and background score are the high points of the short video. The actor's mass avatar and his only dialogue in the teaser, "For me breaking records is a habit", has surely won the hearts of his fans, who now can't stop gushing over him and praising the visual treat. A section of social media users have also been trending hashtag #PuneethRajkumar by sharing pictures of the actor from the short glimpse. The video has also turned many emotional, as the upcoming film, unfortunately, marks his last project.

Watch Puneeth Rajkumar's James Teaser Here!

Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, James has Priya Anand as the leading lady. Versatile actors including Srikanth, R Sarathkumar, Tilak Shekar, Mukesh Rishi, Aditya Menon, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna and Shine Shetty will be appearing in supporting roles. Actors and Puneeth's brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shiva Rajkumar will be making cameo appearances in the film.

On a related note, recently Hat-trick Hero Shiva Rajkumar stepped into the shoes of Power Star to complete the dubbing of James. Talking about the same, he shared with the press that the process was emotionally hard for him as he had to dub watching Puneeth on the screen.

Notably, Puneeth passed away on October 29 last year in Bengaluru following a massive heart attack.