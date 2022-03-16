James Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Must Read To Know How Puneeth Rajkumar's Film Is Performing In Theatres

Puneeth Rajkumar's posthumous release James has become the latest talk of the town. The film's release has bifurcated fans and followers of the leading man as well. If on one side, many are celebrating his last film as a respect to the departed soul, on the other side, there are a few who are nothing but emotional as they share stirring posts and tweets on social media. Well, the film has been winning hearts ever since it released in theatres.

Cine-goers are extremely happy with the content that has Puneeth as the highlight. His intense and captivating performance, dialogue delivery and irresistible on-screen presence have worked well with the audiences. The late actor has also enthralled the moviegoers with his fervent action stunts and striking chemistry with Priya Anand, who plays the female lead in the entertainer. Together with impressive concept, storyline, narration, gripping climax, music, cinematography and performances, the film is a perfect tribute to Puneeth and a classy treat for all the Power Star fans. Bottom line: James is Puneeth's show all the way. Also, Shiva and Raghavendra Rajkumar's inclusion in the actioner in cameo roles is said to be unmissable.

Take a look at Twitterati's reactions here!

Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, the action thriller has Arun Prabhakar, Srikanth, R Sarathkumar, Hareesh Peradi, Tilak Shekar, Mukesh Rishi, Aditya Menon, Avinash and Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna and Suchendra Prasad as supporting cast. Kishore Pathikonda has produced the film under Kishore Productions. The technical team of James includes music composer Charan Raj, editor Deepu S Kumar and cinematographer Swami J Gowda.

On a related note, Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29 last year following a massive cardiac arrest. James was released on March 17, coinciding with the actor's birth anniversary.