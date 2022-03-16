James Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Must Read To Know How Puneeth Rajkumar's Film Is Performing In Theatres
Puneeth Rajkumar's posthumous release James has become the latest talk of the town. The film's release has bifurcated fans and followers of the leading man as well. If on one side, many are celebrating his last film as a respect to the departed soul, on the other side, there are a few who are nothing but emotional as they share stirring posts and tweets on social media. Well, the film has been winning hearts ever since it released in theatres.
Cine-goers are extremely happy with the content that has Puneeth as the highlight. His intense and captivating performance, dialogue delivery and irresistible on-screen presence have worked well with the audiences. The late actor has also enthralled the moviegoers with his fervent action stunts and striking chemistry with Priya Anand, who plays the female lead in the entertainer. Together with impressive concept, storyline, narration, gripping climax, music, cinematography and performances, the film is a perfect tribute to Puneeth and a classy treat for all the Power Star fans. Bottom line: James is Puneeth's show all the way. Also, Shiva and Raghavendra Rajkumar's inclusion in the actioner in cameo roles is said to be unmissable.
Written
and
directed
by
Chethan
Kumar,
the
action
thriller
has
Arun
Prabhakar,
Srikanth,
R
Sarathkumar,
Hareesh
Peradi,
Tilak
Shekar,
Mukesh
Rishi,
Aditya
Menon,
Avinash
and
Sadhu
Kokila,
Chikkanna
and
Suchendra
Prasad
as
supporting
cast.
Kishore
Pathikonda
has
produced
the
film
under
Kishore
Productions.
The
technical
team
of
James
includes
music
composer
Charan
Raj,
editor
Deepu
S
Kumar
and
cinematographer
Swami
J
Gowda.
On a related note, Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29 last year following a massive cardiac arrest. James was released on March 17, coinciding with the actor's birth anniversary.