Josh: 7 Wonders Of Karnataka Campaign Still Live; Participate NOW

India's most popular short video app Josh, is winning hearts for stepping out of its comfort zone to create some fresh viral content in diverse genres and languages. From giving rising stars a platform to showcase their talents to teaming up with some of the biggest brands for content creation, the home-grown app checks all the boxes which makes it numero uno in the market.

Besides all these things, Josh is also known for hosting some smashing challenges with cool gratifications.

Josh has partnered with two of Karnataka's popular media brands Asianet Suvarna News and Kannada Prabha for a campaign called '7 Wonders Of Karnataka' to list down seven best tourism places in the state via a voting system. Actor Ramesh Arvind is the brand ambassador for this drive.

In the first stage, the campaign received a thunderous response from the people of Karnataka as thousands of nominations poured in, out of which, 100 places were shortlisted and opened up for voting. Now, '7 Wonders Of Karnataka' has reached the third stage where 49 places like Mysore, Hampi, Shravanabelagola to name a few, have been shortlisted based on public voting. Till date, this one-of-its-kind campaign has garnered 78 Lakh votes.

In the next phase, 27 of these 49 places will be shortlisted which will then be filtered down to 7 places with the votes cast by the audience in the final round. These 7 places will be named as the '7 Wonders Of Karnataka'.

To participate in this challenge, one needs to log on to-https://7wondersofkarnataka.com/



It is to be noted that voting can be done for multiple places and one vote can be cast for each place.

Meanwhile, to add more to the fun, Josh has come up with an amazing challenge called #7wondersofkarnataka where creators have to upload travel videos of Karnataka with the hashtag #7wondersofkarnataka along with the filter of #7wondersofkarnataka. The challenge is already live and has been receiving a great response. The creators with the best videos will be selected as winners. They will be gratified with free vouchers for Jungle Lodges and Resort.

