Josh Community Creator Rakesh Poojary Tickles People's Funny Bone With His Hilarious Videos

Josh, India's short video app has made a big splash in the space of content creation with its quirky ideas and mint-fresh approach. No doubt, the audience too has been showering it with a lot of love for catering to their tastes with engaging videos belonging to multiple genres and languages.

At the same time, Josh has been an ideal platform for budding talents to tap into their inner creativity and come up with eye-popping work to pave their way towards stardom. Besides all these achievements, Josh has also joined hands with some of the biggest brands in the country to create some smashing content that has hit the right chord with the audience.

Speaking about the talent pool on this video app, one simply cannot miss the name of Rakesh Poojary. Known as one of the top creators in the Kannada community, the actor started his career as a drama artist in Chaitanya Kalavidaru's Tulu drama team under the guidance of Prasanna Shetty Bailur. He had participated in Bale Telipade, a Tulu comedy reality show in 2014 and was a member of the runner-up team in Zee Kannada's Comedy Kiladigalu Championship in 2018. Not just that, Prasanna had won Zee Kannada Comedy Kiladigalu title in 2020.

Here's a peek into Rajesh Poojary's Instagram page

The youngster has been a part of many comedy programs on local TV channels. Currently, he is winning hearts with his act in one of the top Kannada serials Hitler Kalyana. Speaking about his upcoming projects, Rakesh has signed many Kannada and Tulu movies.

When it comes to his presence on Josh, with 27K fans and 13K hearts, Rakesh is the next star in making and the credit goes to his funny and entertaining videos which leave the audience in splits.

Rakesh is slowly making a strong mark in showbiz with his flair for comedy and Josh is giving him wings to fly high and conquer the skies.

Have a look at Rakesh Poojary spreading some awesomeness on Josh app:

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/5801c7f5-ada9-4338-b69b-a57d91436991