Josh Creator Athmik Rai Is Back To Entertain Fans With His New Song Avalu 2

Athmik Rai is an upcoming independent music artist from the Kannada music industry. He is a NITTE University Karkala MBA graduate. He completed a course in music production at The Musicscool in Bengaluru. He is now completing a weekend internship at Audiokraft Studios with Indian film composer Gagan Baderiya. He is a multidimensional electronic music producer and composer responsible for some of the most unique blends of different genres of Music.

Following the success and overwhelming reception for Avalu 1, Athmik Rai created Avalu 2 in its entirety. Avalu 2 is a brand-new independent Kannada song with a distinct genre released recently.

Taking about it, he said, "In essence, Avalu 2 is a patch tale. After the events of Avalu 1 that led to their breakup, Avalu 2 will describe how they reconciled. Once more, they will begin texting, and one day they will decide to meet. Guy will travel to meet her since they are in separate cities. He will bring a ukulele to give her along with him. In the conclusion, they will reconnect emotionally and rekindle their relationship"

Athmik Rai always liked experimental music that allowed him to express his creative abilities. When it comes to the video, the narrative of the love story will be told through an entirely animated film. Speaking of the song, this style of music is entirely new to the Kannada independent scene. The song's mood is quite different from what we have previously heard.

Music production, composing, story, and direction is done by Athmik Rai. The singer is Yathiraj Uppoor. Yashwanth Venkatesh did additional programming while mixing and mastering are done by Aniket Mohanty at Audiokraft Studios Bangalore. Animation video is by Yogi from Chennai.

Some of Athmik Rai's previous independent songs are Avalu 1, Ayuh, Agni, GYM Freak etc.

Athmik has been on-boarded on Josh as Josh Music Artiste. Having such a talented artist, promoting his new release is something Josh has happily taken up.

His new song #Avalu2 has been added to Josh Music Library under new releases. Many Kananda creators created content by using this track and below are some links of the same. Creators loved to make videos on this song and they posted not just on Josh but on Instagram too.

Josh Videos:

https://share.myjosh.in/content/1783b095-3238-4316-a45c-d2dab0f305f9

https://share.myjosh.in/video/82c3a3a8-fef3-433b-9bfc-aa1cf9f8eb7b?u=0x75e38fd1af901536

https://share.myjosh.in/content/83f896a6-73d7-4c2a-a31c-f90d60cbbaf2?ref_action=click&flow_id=avalu2

IG Videos:

Social Media Profiles of the Josh Music Artist:

Josh

Instagram

YouTube

Spotify