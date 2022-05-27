Josh Creators Sachin And Suprith Star In The Promo Of Colors Kannada Show Raja Rani

India's most popular short video app Josh, has struck a chord with the audience with its engaging viral content available in different languages and genres. Right from its inception, the app has been stepping out of its comfort zone to create clutter breaking content.

It is also the perfect platform for upcoming talents to be at their creative best. Apart from all this, Josh is also known for collaborating with some of the biggest brands and achieving successes one after the other.

Check out Sachin's Instagram page.

Talking about the pool of talent on Josh, recently, two of Josh's creators from the Kannada community bagged the opportunity to be a part of one of the promos for an upcoming celebrity couple-based reality show through the casting production agency, Be Positive Events-Castings.

Creators Sachin and Suprith are a part of the promo of the second season of the hit Kannada reality show Raja Rani, which will be telecasted on Colors Kannada.

Check out Suprith's Instagram page.

The sneak-peek also features top stars of Kannada Film Industry, Srujan Lokesh and Taara.

Have a look at the promo.

https://www.facebook.com/colorskannada/videos/1073819666676699

Like Sachin and Suprith, do you also wish to see yourself on screen? Then, join Josh app right away and let your creative juices flow.

Don't miss Sachin's entertaining videos on Josh-

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/1fa40c3d-7da9-4c79-8995-8aec74ae18a9?u=0xf8317e107d5b5cd5

Enjoy Suprith's fun-filled videos on Josh-

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/2504faed-cfe5-41a2-a195-ceb83745394a?u=0x6686a11f92f8c767