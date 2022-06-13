Josh Kannada Creator ViRaj Kannadiga Is All Set To Take The Music Industry By Storm

Dailyhunt's short video app Josh, is winning hearts with its engaging and quirky content which caters to different tastes of the audience. Right from making your own content to participating in fun challenges, there's never a dull day at Josh.

The home-grown app has also proved to be the best platform for budding talents to tap into their potential and make their dreams come true. No wonder, it has earned the numero uno position within a short period of time.

Speaking about the pool of talent on this app, one name which deserves a huge shout-out is that of Kannada creator ViRaj Kannadiga. An independent artist, composer, songwriter and singer, the prodigy has music flowing through his veins.

Hailing from a middle-class family in Jakkur in Karnataka, ViRaj caught everyone's attention with his party anthem 'Juice Kuditiya' which raked in impressive number of views on social media. The funky music sensation has been churning music videos since 2012, and some of his tracks like 'Full Feelings', 'Local Boys Party' and 'Juice Kuditiya' have received millions of views on YouTube.

ViRaj has also worked as a music composer for a couple of films like Family Pack And Omelette. His 'Pungi Dance' video featuring Divya Suresh of Bigg Boss Kannada fame is a hit too. Josh is excited to have a great talent like him on the platform.

Having a look at his amazing videos on Josh-

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/1c7656cd-9949-48e6-991b-29dfacba308c

ViRaj is slowly stepping towards stardom. His journey with Josh is going to bring in lots of musical surprises for the audience.