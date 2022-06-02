Josh: Winners Of #dheeran Challenge Watch The Kannada Suspense Thriller On Big Screen

Dailyhunt's
Josh,
has
established
itself
as
the
numero
uno
short
video
app
by
serving
the
audience
content
that's
refreshing
and
engaging
in
different
genres
and
languages.
There's
more
to
this
amazing
app!
Besides
all
the
viral
content,
it
also
hosts
fun-filled
challenges
for
its
influencers
where
they
get
a
chance
to
win
some
cool
prizes.
Josh
has
also
proved
that
it's
the
best
platform
for
budding
talents
to
channel
their
creativity
and
make
their
dreams
come
true.
Recently,
the
home-grown
app
hosted
a
smashing
challenge
titled
#dheeran.
This
activity
was
executed
for
the
upcoming
Kannada
suspense
thriller
Dheeran
before
the
film's
release.
Helmed
by
Swamy
YBN,
the
movie
features
Swamu
YBN,
Laksha
Shetty
and
Pramod
Shetty
in
pivotal
roles.
Top
40
creators
from
the
Kannada
community
bagged
an
exclusive
opportunity
to
watch
this
film
on
the
big
screen
on
May
29.
The
winners
had
a
gala
time
as
they
enjoyed
the
screening
along
with
AMs
from
the
Kannada
team.
Want
to
be
a
part
of
such
cool
filmy
challenges?
Then
join
the
Josh
app
right
away.