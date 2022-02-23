Kannada Actor Chetan Kumar Arrested For His Tweet Against High Court Judge In The Hijab Case

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar was arrested on February 22 in Bangalore for his tweet against a High Court Judge hearing the Hijab Case. The actor had questioned the competence of Justice Krishna S. Dixit to hear the hijab matter, whose hearings began on February 10.

The case is currently being overlooked by a three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court consisting of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna Dixit and Khazi Jaibunnisa Mohiuddin. For the uninitiated, Chetan is very well known for his endorsement of a number of progressive issues on caste and other social causes.

Speaking to media, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Bangalore said: “Chetan Kumar tweeted a very provocative statement about one of the High Court judges. Taking cognisance of that, the police has initiated a suo motu case and have arrested him.”

M.N. Anucheth also added that Chetan has been charged under Sections 505 (2) and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Chetan’s wife Megha, the actor was picked and taken to an unknown location by the Seshadripuram police. She told the media that the officials at the station have refused to entertain her inquiries regarding her husband’s location.

Megha was quoted by Frontine as saying, “Some persons who said they were from the police department took Chetan and I have no idea where they have taken him. The police have not provided any information regarding the incident. My husband’s phone is switched off. It is like they have kidnapped him.”

Meanwhile, members of several organisations have held protests in front of Seshadripuram police station in Bengaluru and at the Police Commissioner’s office last night seeking clarity on the actor’s arrest.