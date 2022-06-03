    For Quick Alerts
      Kannada Actor Uday Huttinagadde Passes Away At 61

      Popular Sandalwood actor and photographer Uday Huttinagadde passed away on June 2, 2022, after a brief period of illness. He was 61 and breathed his last at his residence in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

      Uday Huttinagadde had suffered from nerve-related and breathing-related issues. His son informed the media that his father's mortal remains have been kept at his residence and his last rights will be held today (June 3) at the Chamarajanagar Crematorium.

      Uday Huttinagadde's death left the entire Kannada Film Industry in shock. Let us tell you, the late actor had acted in several films such as Amritabindu, Aarambha, Udbhava and so on. Apart from being an actor, he was also a photographer by profession. He ran 'Uday Color Lab' near Anand Rao Circle in Bengaluru and also had a studio at Navrang Circle.

      May his soul rest in peace!

      Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 9:53 [IST]
