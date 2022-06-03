Kannada Actor Uday Huttinagadde Passes Away At 61

Popular
Sandalwood
actor
and
photographer
Uday
Huttinagadde
passed
away
on
June
2,
2022,
after
a
brief
period
of
illness.
He
was
61
and
breathed
his
last
at
his
residence
in
Rajajinagar,
Bengaluru.
He
is
survived
by
his
wife
and
two
sons.
Uday
Huttinagadde
had
suffered
from
nerve-related
and
breathing-related
issues.
His
son
informed
the
media
that
his
father's
mortal
remains
have
been
kept
at
his
residence
and
his
last
rights
will
be
held
today
(June
3)
at
the
Chamarajanagar
Crematorium.
Uday
Huttinagadde's
death
left
the
entire
Kannada
Film
Industry
in
shock.
Let
us
tell
you,
the
late
actor
had
acted
in
several
films
such
as
Amritabindu,
Aarambha,
Udbhava
and
so
on.
Apart
from
being
an
actor,
he
was
also
a
photographer
by
profession.
He
ran
'Uday
Color
Lab'
near
Anand
Rao
Circle
in
Bengaluru
and
also
had
a
studio
at
Navrang
Circle.