Kannada Actress Blackmailed By Makeup Artist For Rs 30 Lakh; Cops Take Accused Into Custody!

In what can be called a shocking incident, a Kannada actress experienced a cruel couple of days when an unknown person messaged her on WhatsApp seeking Rs 30 Lakh against the reveal of her semi-nude and almost nude photographs. The actress filed a complaint with the police and the accused is now in custody.

Although the details of this issue are partially under wraps, the 35-year-old actress is said to have been popular with successful films from 2013-2015. Later, she started picking up secondary roles.

According to a Deccan Herald report, the actress, who earlier brushed off the issue as a prank, experienced a shock for a lifetime after the blackmailer sent her a 'sample'. She was stunned and ran to the nearest cop station to register a complaint for good. Eventually, the police intervened and took the alleged makeup man named Mahantesh, 37, a resident of Bhuvaneshwarinagar near Hebbal into custody on October 22.

It has been revealed that the makeup man had access to the actress's pictures and worked with her closely during shoots. Reportedly, the actress used to leave her phone with him and he managed to crack the passcode. He found the images and videos, forwarded them to his phone, and hid this from the actress. It is then that he tried to extort money from the actress as a form of easy money to meet his desires. He threatened the actress to have her private pictures uploaded and circulated over social media pages as well as her family.

Northeast CEN Crime police headed by Santosh R Ram is leading the investigation. After confiscating the accused's phone, cops deleted the entire data and gallery on it.