Kannada TV Actress Chethana Raj Passes Away After Undergoing Plastic Surgery

Kannada TV actress Chethana Raj (21) reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The actress had admitted to the hospital yesterday (May 16) morning for a 'fat-free' surgery. After the surgery, she faced changes in her health in the evening as water had started accumulating in her lungs.

Sources informed a leading portal that Chethana Raj didn't inform her parents about the surgery and went along with her friends to the hospital. Now, Chethana's parents are claiming that she died because of the doctor's negligence.

Chethana Raj's mortal remains will be shifted to Ramaiah Hospital for post-mortem. A police complaint has also been filed against the hospital committee. More details are yet to be revealed.

Talking about Chethana Raj, the young actress had worked in shows such as Geetha and Doresani.

May her soul rest in peace!