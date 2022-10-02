Kantara Day 2 Box Office Collection: Positive Reviews Send The Numbers Up High

Rishab Shetty's Kantara released amidst decent expectations on September 30. The trailer had earned the film some pre-release buzz, due to its film language and making.

The trailer offered a glimpse of the film's story, which centers on a conflict between a police officer and the locals over their traditional practices. The film is written and directed by Rishab, who has also played the lead character.

Kantara opened with a decent collection on the first day. The film has collected approximately Rs. 32 Lakhs on day 1, which includes about Rs. 14.5 lakhs in Bangalore, Rs. 3.5 lakhs in Mangalore. On day 2, the film almost tripled its numbers and made up to Rs. 92 Lakhs.

When it comes to gross domestic collection, the film did about Rs. 4.6 Crore on day 1. And on day 2, the film did about Rs. 7.7 Crore.

The film's cast apart from Rishab Shetty includes Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore among others. The film's music has been scored by Ajaneesh Loknath, and the cinematography has been handled by Aravind Kashyap.

The film has been receiving great reviews, and the positive word-of-mouth is pushing up the numbers nicely. Let's see how far the ship sails with the help of word wind.

The film is produced by Hombale FIlms, the proud makers of KGF. The team has decided to not dub the film in other languages citing that this was more rooted in coastal Karnataka culture.