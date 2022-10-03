Kantara Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rishab's Film Shows All Signs Of A Blockbuster

Kantara
has
been
talked
about
a
lot
after
its
release
due
to
positive
word
of
mouth,
and
good
reviews.
The
trailer
had
created
quite
a
buzz
and
it
offered
a
glimpse
of
the
film's
story,
which
centers
on
a
conflict
between
a
police
officer
and
the
locals
over
their
traditional
practices.
The
Rishab
Shetty
starrer
released
on
September
30.
The
film
is
produced,
written
and
directed
by
Rishab,
who
has
also
played
the
lead
character.
Kantara
opened
with
a
decent
collection
on
the
first
day.
The
film
did
about
Rs.
4.6
Crore
on
day
1.
And
on
day
2,
the
film
did
about
Rs.
7.7
Crore.
On
day
3,
the
numbers
went
up
even
further
and
film
collected
a
net
of
about
Rs.
8.5
Crore,
on
its
first
sunday.
Overall
net
collection
on
the
first
three
days
is
approximately
Rs.
19
Crore,
and
the
gross
comes
to
about
Rs.
22.3
Crore.
The
film's
cast
includes
Rishab
Shetty,
Achyuth
Kumar,
Pramod
Shetty,
Sapthami
Gowda,
and
Kishore
among
others.
The
film's
music
has
been
scored
by
Ajaneesh
Loknath,
and
the
cinematography
has
been
handled
by
Aravind
Kashyap.
The
reviews
praise
the
regionality
of
the
film,
and
the
performances
of
Kishore
as
Murali,
and
Rishab
as
Shiva.
It
appears
from
the
reviews
that
the
film
puts
the
two
good
guys
in
conflict
with
each
other,
and
whether
it
ends
well
for
both
of
them
is
to
be
seen
from
the
film
itself.