Kantara Day 30 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Rishab Shetty's Film Continues To Impress Film Buffs

Kantara is the name that has been trending on social media platforms, televisions, and media outlets for the last 30 days. The movie, which introduced the culture and legend of Tulu Nadu to the rest of the world with a heart-touching story and impeccable performances from the cast, has become one of the most successful films of the year and profitable venture of Kannada cinema. The year 2022 has taken Kannada cinema to new heights, and films like KGF 2, James, 777 Charlie, and Kantara are examples of talented filmmakers getting their due recognition.

Kantara was initially released amid low expectations. Following the positive word-of-mouth, Rishab Shetty's film has been dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam as well. The film became a massive success in all languages.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Kantara from all languages here:

Day 1: Rs 1.95 Crore

Day 2: Rs 2.65 Crore

Day 3: Rs 4.9 Crore

Day 4: Rs 3.7 Crore

Day 5: Rs 5 Crore

Day 6: Rs 7.1 Crore

Day 7: Rs 5 Crore

Day 8: Rs 5.8 Crore

Day 9: Rs 8.15 Crore

Day 10: Rs 9.64 Crore

Day 11: Rs 5.13 Crore

Day 12: Rs 5.8 Crore

Day 13: Rs 4.64 Crore

Day 14: Rs 3.86 Crore

Day 15: Rs 5.54 Crore

Day 16: Rs 14.3 Crore

Day 17: Rs 18.15 Crore

Day 18: Rs 8.6 Crore

Day 19: Rs 7.56 Crore

Day 20: Rs 7.5 Crore

Day 21: Rs 6.6 Crore

Day 22: Rs 5.9 Crore

Day 23: Rs 9.65 Crore

Day 24: Rs 11.5 Crore

Day 25: Rs 9.45 Crore

Day 26: Rs 7.9 Crore

Day 27: Rs 8.6 Crore

Day 28: Rs 6.15 Crore

Day 29: Rs 6.1 Crore

Day 30: Rs 9.50 Crore

Total 30 Days Collection: Rs 215.15 Crore

Kantara is conceptualized, written, and directed by Rishab Shetty. Raj B Shetty worked as an associate director on the film. Rishab Shetty's performance received wide appreciation, especially during the climax, he unleashed the talent and passion.

The film stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty among others in crucial roles. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur on Hombale Films banner on a budget of about Rs 16 Crore. The movie is continuing to run successfully all over the country even after a month of its theatrical release.

Cinematography was handled by Arvind S Kashyap. KM Prakash and Pratheek Shetty worked as Kantara's editors. The film's music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.