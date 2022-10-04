Kantara Day 4 Box Office Collection: Sustains Its Josh And Marches Ahead

Kantara
gained
a
spot
on
the
radar
for
many
reasons:
Rishab
Shetty,
Kishore,
Hombale
Films,
and
the
intriguing
trailer.
The
trailer
had
impressed
the
audience
and
it
gave
us
an
idea
about
the
film's
story,
which
centers
on
a
conflict
between
a
police
officer
and
the
locals
over
their
traditional
practices.
Released
with
a
huge
hype
generated
by
its
trailer,
the
film
opened
to
decent
numbers
on
its
day
1,
September
30.
The
reviews
and
praise
that
it
piled
up
doubled
up
the
numbers
day
2,
and
again
a
major
rise
on
day
3
was
seen.
The
film
did
about
Rs.
2.5
Crore
net
on
day
1.
And
on
day
2,
the
film
did
about
Rs.
4.5
Crore.
On
day
3,
the
numbers
went
up
even
further
and
film
collected
a
net
of
about
Rs.
7.5
Crore,
on
its
first
Sunday.
On
day
4,
the
first
Monday,
the
film
collected
about
Rs.
4.5
Crore.
Overall
net
collection
on
the
first
four
days
is
approximately
Rs.
19
Crore
net.
Rishab
has
produced,
written
and
directed
the
film,
and
played
the
lead
character
as
well.
Besides
Rishab
Shetty
and
Kishore,
the
film
stars
Achyuth
Kumar,
Pramod
Shetty,
and
Sapthami
Gowda
among
others.
Kantara's
music
has
been
composed
by
Ajaneesh
Loknath,
and
Aravind
Kashyap
is
the
its
cinematographer.