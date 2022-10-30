Kantara: Here’s How Rishab Shetty Celebrated The Stupendous Success Of His Film; PICS

Rishab Shetty has all the reasons to grin to ear these days. After all, his Kannada release Kantara, which was recently released in Hindi, has set the box office on fire. The action thriller has been garnering immense appreciation from the audience and critics alike and has emerged as one of the most successful films of the year. In fact, the word of mouth has been doing wonders for Kantara and actor-director Rishab Shetty can't stop beaming with joy with the movie's success.

To note, Kantara has raked in around Rs 215.15 crore from all languages. And after basking in the success of Kantara in all languages, Rishab was recently seen celebrating his achievement. Wondering how? Well, the actor-director visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai and offered prayers. In the pics, Rishab was seen dressed in a white shirt with denims. He was accompanied by his team. However, soon after he stepped out of the temple, Rishab was surrounded by fans and happily obliged them with selfies.

Take a look at Rishab Shetty's pics as he visited Siddhivinayak Temple post the success of Kantara:

Interestingly, Rishab also stated that he didn't expect the movie to do this well. "I have seen the film turning into a phenomenon. I have been flying in and out of cities to promote it with my team. But the movie we sowed as a small seed is growing bigger each day into a giant tree. It is nothing short of a miracle, and I feel this run is fuelled by the daiva (spirit) himself. I did not expect it to grow this big, though I had an inkling that the film had the potential to pull the audiences, as the content was planned and packaged for commercial success," he told The Week.

To note, several celebs have also appreciated Rishab's performance in the movie. Rishab had met the legendary actor Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai and even shared pictures with him on social media. In the pics, Rishab was seen touching Rajinikanth's feet as a mark of respect while the veteran actor gifted him a shawl. Rishab even penned a heartfelt note and wrote, "If you praise us once, we will praise you a hundred times. Thank you @rajinikanth Sir, we are always grateful for your appreciation for our film Kantara".

To note, Kantara, which has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious banner Hombale Films, is set in the backdrop of the Keraadi region of coastal Karnataka. Apart from Rishab Shetty, Kantara also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and others in pivotal roles. After the incredible success of the Kannada release, the movie was released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.