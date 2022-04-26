    For Quick Alerts
      KGF 2 12 Days Box Office Collections: Yash Starrer Hits Rs 930 Cr Gross Mark

      Banking on the blockbuster success of KGF, the second installment from the KGF franchise, KGF 2 is proving to be a sensational blockbuster in terms of box office returns. The film is putting on a fine show at the box office as it has already grossed over Rs 930 crores at the worldwide box office. Here is a look at KGF 2's 12 days worldwide collections.

      KGF 2 12 Days Box Office Collections

      Day 1 World Wide Gross - Rs164.20cr
      Day 2 World Wide Gross - 128.90cr
      Day 3 World Wide Gross - 137.10cr
      Day 4 World Wide Gross - 127.25cr
      Day 5 World Wide Gross - 66.35cr
      Day 6 World Wide Gross - 52.35cr
      Day 7 World Wide Gross - 43.15cr
      Day 8 World Wide Gross - 31.05cr
      Day 9 World Wide Gross - 25.05cr
      Day 10 World Wide Gross - 55.85cr
      Day 11 World Wide Gross - 69.30cr
      Day 12 World Wide Gross - 30 cr

      KGF 2 total World Wide Gross Collections - 930.55

      KGF 2 is next only to RRR when it comes to gross revenues worldwide. While RRR has grossed over Rs 1100 crores gross worldwide, KGF 2 has registered Rs 930 crores gross collections till now. The film is doing particularly well in the Hindi circuit and also in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu markets. The Yash starrer is faring well in Telugu speaking states as well.
      KGF 2 is second on the list of highest grossing films of the year. We can only wonder the kind of box office carnage KGF 3 would inflict once it hits the theatres.
      Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
