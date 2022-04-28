KGF 2 14 Days Box Office Collections: Can Yash Starrer Beat RRR?

Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 is going on a dream run at the box office. After a super bright start to its theatrical run with a worldwide opening day gross of Rs 164 crores, the film has continued its good run in the mass pockets across the country. The Yash starrer has now registered Rs 957 crores gross worldwide as it inches closer to Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan's magnum opus actioner, RRR.

KGF 2 Day 14 Days Box Office Collections

Day 1 World Wide Gross 164.20cr

Day 2 World Wide Gross - 128.90cr

Day 3 World Wide Gross - 137.10cr

Day 4 World Wide Gross - 127.25cr

Day 5 World Wide Gross - 66.35cr

Day 6 World Wide Gross - 52.35cr

Day 7 World Wide Gross - 43.15cr

Day 8 World Wide Gross - 31.05cr

Day 9 World Wide Gross - 25.05cr

Day 10 World Wide Gross - 55.85cr

Day 11 World Wide Gross - 69.30cr

Day 12 World Wide Gross - 24.80cr

Day 13 World Wide Gross - 17.40 cr

Day 14 World Wide Gross - 15 cr

Total World Wide Gross Collections - 957.35 Approx

KGF 2 is already one of the highest ever grossers in Indian cinema and it is still managing to post decent enough revenues. But the big question is - can KGF 2 beat the gross collections of RRR - Rs 1130 crores? It is highly unlikely but it needs to be said that breaching the Rs 1000 crores gross mark should be astonishing feat in itself.