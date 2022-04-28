    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      KGF 2 14 Days Box Office Collections: Can Yash Starrer Beat RRR?

      By
      |

      Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 is going on a dream run at the box office. After a super bright start to its theatrical run with a worldwide opening day gross of Rs 164 crores, the film has continued its good run in the mass pockets across the country. The Yash starrer has now registered Rs 957 crores gross worldwide as it inches closer to Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan's magnum opus actioner, RRR.

      kgf 2 collectins

      KGF 2 Day 14 Days Box Office Collections

      Day 1 World Wide Gross 164.20cr
      Day 2 World Wide Gross - 128.90cr
      Day 3 World Wide Gross - 137.10cr
      Day 4 World Wide Gross - 127.25cr
      Day 5 World Wide Gross - 66.35cr
      Day 6 World Wide Gross - 52.35cr
      Day 7 World Wide Gross - 43.15cr
      Day 8 World Wide Gross - 31.05cr
      Day 9 World Wide Gross - 25.05cr
      Day 10 World Wide Gross - 55.85cr
      Day 11 World Wide Gross - 69.30cr
      Day 12 World Wide Gross - 24.80cr
      Day 13 World Wide Gross - 17.40 cr
      Day 14 World Wide Gross - 15 cr

      Total World Wide Gross Collections - 957.35 Approx

      kgf 2 collection

      KGF 2 is already one of the highest ever grossers in Indian cinema and it is still managing to post decent enough revenues. But the big question is - can KGF 2 beat the gross collections of RRR - Rs 1130 crores? It is highly unlikely but it needs to be said that breaching the Rs 1000 crores gross mark should be astonishing feat in itself.
      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 28, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X