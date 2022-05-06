    For Quick Alerts
      KGF 2 22 Day Collections: All Set To Beat RRR?

      KGF 2 is a true box office blockbuster and it is showing no signs of slowing down just yet. Given the momentum the Yash starrer has garnered, it might well beat RRR's worldwide gross tally - Rs 1130 crores. With a worldwide gross of Rs 1107 crores, KGF 2 is the second highest grossing film of the year.

      KGF 2 Day 22 WorldWide Box Office Collections

      Day 1 World Wide Gross - Rs 164.20cr
      Day 2 World Wide Gross - 128.90cr
      Day 3 World Wide Gross - 137.10cr
      Day 4 World Wide Gross - 127.25cr
      Day 5 World Wide Gross - 66.35cr
      Day 6 World Wide Gross - 52.35cr
      Day 7 World Wide Gross - 43.15cr
      Day 8 World Wide Gross - 31.05cr
      Day 9 World Wide Gross - 25.05cr
      Day 10 World Wide Gross - 55.85cr
      Day 11 World Wide Gross - 69.30cr
      Day 12 World Wide Gross - 24.80cr
      Day 13 World Wide Gross - 17.40 cr
      Day 14 World Wide Gross - 14.90cr
      Day 15 World Wide Gross - 14.70cr
      Day 16 World Wide Gross - 19.05 cr
      Day 17 World Wide Gross - 23.10 cr
      Day 18 World Wide Gross - 25 cr
      Day 19 world wide gross - 10.45 cr
      Day 20 World Wide Gross- 27 cr
      Day 21 World Wide Gross- 20 cr
      Day 22 World Wide Gross- 10 cr

      Total World Wide Gross collection - 1107.50 CR Approx

      KGF 2's stellar run at the box office is leaving many trade analysts surprised as not many expected the film to go on such a abrasive run at the ticket counters. KGF 2 is also the second biggest box office blockbuster ever in the Hindi belt and it is right next to Baahubali 2 on the list.

      Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
      X