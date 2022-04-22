KGF 2: 27-Year-Old Shot, Injured In Karnataka During Film Screening

In a horrifying incident, a 27-year-old man was injured after being shot twice in the stomach by an unidentified person at a movie theatre in Karnataka's Haveri. According to reports, the incident took place on April 19 allegedly after a petty argument escalated into a grave issue, post which the man identified as Vasanthkumar was shot and injured.

Reportedly, he was watching KGF 2, when he accidentally touched the seat of another spectator, which sparked an argument. Post the brawl, the accused along with his friend left the cinema hall and returned with a rifle to open fire on the victim. Vasanthkumar has been shifted to a private hospital and his condition is stable.

The eyewitnesses have reportedly told the media that the accused fired a total of 3 shots, one in the air and twice in the victim's stomach. The accused and his confidante are currently absconding.