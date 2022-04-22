KGF 2: 27-Year-Old Shot, Injured In Karnataka During Film Screening

In
a
horrifying
incident,
a
27-year-old
man
was
injured
after
being
shot
twice
in
the
stomach
by
an
unidentified
person
at
a
movie
theatre
in
Karnataka's
Haveri.
According
to
reports,
the
incident
took
place
on
April
19
allegedly
after
a
petty
argument
escalated
into
a
grave
issue,
post
which
the
man
identified
as
Vasanthkumar
was
shot
and
injured.
Reportedly,
he
was
watching
KGF
2,
when
he
accidentally
touched
the
seat
of
another
spectator,
which
sparked
an
argument.
Post
the
brawl,
the
accused
along
with
his
friend
left
the
cinema
hall
and
returned
with
a
rifle
to
open
fire
on
the
victim.
Vasanthkumar
has
been
shifted
to
a
private
hospital
and
his
condition
is
stable.
The
eyewitnesses
have
reportedly
told
the
media
that
the
accused
fired
a
total
of
3
shots,
one
in
the
air
and
twice
in
the
victim's
stomach.
The
accused
and
his
confidante
are
currently
absconding.