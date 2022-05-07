KGF 2 Actor Mohan Juneja Passes Away At 54

Mohan
Juneja,
who
was
last
seen
in
KGF:
Chapter
2
passed
away
today
(May
7)
due
to
illness.
He
was
54
and
breathed
his
last
at
a
private
hospital
in
Bengaluru.
According
to
reports,
he
had
been
admitted
to
the
hospital
for
a
long
time
and
was
being
treated
for
an
ailment.
His
last
rites
will
be
held
today.
Mohan
Juneja
had
predominantly
acted
in
Kannada
films.
He
had
featured
in
over
100
movies.
Golden
Star
Ganesh,
who
acted
with
Juneja
in
the
film
Chellata
mourned
his
demise
on
Twitter.
The
actor
shared
his
picture
on
Twitter
and
wrote,
"Om
Shanthi
🙏🙏🙏."