KGF 2 Actor Mohan Juneja Passes Away At 54

Mohan Juneja, who was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 passed away today (May 7) due to illness. He was 54 and breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru. According to reports, he had been admitted to the hospital for a long time and was being treated for an ailment. His last rites will be held today.

Mohan Juneja had predominantly acted in Kannada films. He had featured in over 100 movies. Golden Star Ganesh, who acted with Juneja in the film Chellata mourned his demise on Twitter.

The actor shared his picture on Twitter and wrote, "Om Shanthi 🙏🙏🙏."

Talking about his film career, Mohan Juneja was also a part of KGF: Chapter 1. He played the role of Nagaraju, an informer to Anand Ingalagi in both parts of KGF.

May his soul rest in peace!