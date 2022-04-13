KGF 2 Actor Sanjay Dutt: Prashant Neel’s Concern Was My Health & Comfort But Mine Was Adheera

As the KGF 2 fever grips the nation, Sanjay Dutt who steps into the shoes of Adheera, Rocky's nemesis in the film, truly had an incredible journey filming the magnum opus; one that was nothing short of inspiring.

The legendary superstar proved to have a warrior's spirit both on and off-screen as he was diagnosed with cancer during the production of KGF 2 but returned to the set with gusto and strength as soon as he recovered.

What's even more inspiring is that apart from KGF being the first film he shot for having battled cancer, it was also one that was high on action. In fact, Sanjay Dutt's very first shot on returning to the set was a high octane action sequence; one that he pulled off like a pro.

The superstar also worked hard on his fitness levels and his lung expanding exercises while still in his treatment, so much so that his doctors and medical experts were shocked with his workouts and the speedy rate of his recovery.

While KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel was extremely concerned about the actor's health and insisted on using a body double for certain scenes, Sanjay Dutt chose to do them himself and had everyone spellbound by his sheer determination.

Talking about his post-recovery journey and return to the KGF 2 shoot says Sanjay Dutt, "I started getting back into my training schedule as soon as doctors and my body could allow it. I have been leading a fairly disciplined life since my recovery. So while the journey has been challenging I have loved every part of it. As I said earlier I have been blessed that I had Maanayata and the kids by my side constantly, cheering me on. Other than my wife being my biggest strength and my kids' motivation, team KGF was very supportive and accommodating. Prashant's concern was my health and comfort.... mine was Adheera!"