KGF 2 Actor Yash Says The Team’s Vision Was Not To Restrict Themselves To One Region

Lately, actor Yash has been busy with promotions for his upcoming film KGF 2. The Rocking Star has been hopping from one set to the other for interviews and press meets. Occasionally, his bona fide thoughts on various topics have made it to headlines, and the latest to join the bandwagon is his opinion about his popularity among the non-Kannada audience, especially the Hindi audience.

During his recent interaction with Bollywood Life, Yash shared that the idea of his team was not to restrict themselves to one particular region. He was quoted as saying, "I am very happy because that was the whole vision. The vision was not to restrict ourselves to one region. You know when we make movies, it's about a story and you want to tell a story. It has to reach more people, that's the vision. Also, you put in the same effort when you have 100 or lakhs people watching it. If you feel that something has a universal appeal, you make it and when there are more audiences you feel empowered to make bigger and better things."

Further, he added that he is elated with the reactions from all corners asserting that he doesn't believe in Bollywood or region audiences as they are all same and are also largely exposed to external films. "But I don't believe in this Bollywood or other regional audience, they are all same. They are exposed to a lot of cinema and other languages films from Spanish to Korea, so in that case, they are watching something from Karnataka for India."

Coming back to KGF 2, the film directed by Prashanth Neel stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera. The action-thriller also features Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar in prominent roles.