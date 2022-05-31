KGF 2 OTT Release Date And Time On Amazon Prime Video, Here's All You Need To Know!

Yash's KGF 2 opens with a bang! The action thriller released in theatres on April 14 and audiences have been showering words of praise ever since. The sequel to the 2018 film KGF has by all means lived up to the hype and expectations. Amid all the hustle and bustle, what has also left many excited is a buzz about the film's OTT release. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, the film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video after four weeks of its theatrical run. Though an official confirmation is awaited regarding the release date and time, reports suggest that the film will be out for streaming from June 3 starting at 12 am (IST). How excited are you for KGF 2's OTT release? Tell us in the comment section below.

On a related note, the satellite rights of the film have been sold to Zee. The film will have its world television premiere on Zee Tamil, Zee Telugu, Zee Kannada and Zee Keralam.

Talking about the theatrical release, though the actioner was initially expected to hit the marquee on October 23, 2020, the makers had postponed the release to July 16, which was yet again deferred owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera and also features Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar in prominent roles. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 is directed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Made on a budget of Rs 100 Crore, the film has released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. KGF Chapter 2 box office collections were homogeneous with almost 1500 + Crores Gross and 600+ Crores Share across world wide box office.