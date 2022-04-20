KGF 2: Bhaskar Rao Is Disappointed With The Yash Starrer, Says The Film Gives Out A 'Wrong Message'

KGF 2, the second installment of the highly celebrated KGF Franchise, is all set to emerge as one of the biggest successes of Indian cinema. The Prashanth Neel directorial has been receiving excellent reviews from both the audiences and critics. However, former Police officer and Aam Aadmi Party member Bhaskar Rao has criticised KGF 2, in his latest interview.

In an interview given to a leading YouTube channel, the former police officer opined that the KGF franchise gives out a 'wrong message' to society. Bhaskar Rao feels that films like KGF celebrate a 'rowdy' as a heroic figure and give a wrong impression. "Your hero might have become popular but I don't agree," stated the former cop.

"Are you trying to show that rowdism is a good thing," asked Bhaskar Rao who had served as a Commissioner of Police before joining the Aam Aadmi Party. In the interview, he also recalled attending the screening of the acclaimed film Dandupalaya. Shockingly, someone committed a crime exactly in the style it was shown in the film, while he was watching it.

However, nothing has prevented KGF Chapter 2 from emerging as a massive blockbuster in all languages. The Yash starrer has crossed the prestigious 500-Crore mark at the box office, thus emerging as one of the biggest successes ever made in Indian cinema so far. If things follow at the same rate, the Prashanth Neel directorial will soon end up as one of the biggest successes ever produced by the Indian film industry.

KGF Chapter 2, depicts the journey of the central character Rocky Bhai's journey after he wins the Kolar Gold Fields. The Prashanth Neel directorial features Yash as the central character Rocky. Sanjay Dutt has played the lead antagonist Adheera, while Raveena Tandon essays the role of Prime Minister Ramika Sen. Srinidhi Shetty has reprised her character Reena, the love interest of Rocky in KGF 2, which is bankrolled by Hombale Films.