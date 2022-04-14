KGF 2 Creates History, Breaks Record Of Avengers: Endgame And Baahubali 2

KGF
Chapter
2
has
smashed
all
the
records
at
the
box
office,
as
the
movie
has
not
only
created
history
by
setting
a
new
advance
ticket
record
at
the
BMS
but
also
by
breaking
records
of
movies
like
Baahubali
2,
KGF
has
even
disolated
megahit
flick
avengers
and
endgame.
The
Prashanth
Neel
film
was
historic
since
the
day
the
advances
opened
and
now
took
the
top
spot
by
selling
2.9M
tickets
in
advance.
Releasing
nationwide
on
April
14,
2022,
in
Kannada,
Telugu,
Hindi,
Tamil,
and
Malayalam,
KGF
Chapter
2
is
written
and
directed
by
Prashanth
Neel,
one
of
the
most
sought-after
directors,
and
produced
by
Vijay
Kiragandur,
under
the
Hombale
Films
banner.
One
of
the
emerging
pan-India
production
houses,
Hombale
Films
is
set
to
showcase
some
of
the
biggest
films
in
Indian
cinema
over
the
next
two
years,
including
the
much-awaited
film
'Salaar'
starring
Prabhas.
The
film
is
being
presented
in
North-Indian
markets
by
Ritesh
Sidhwani
and
Farhan
Akhtar's
Excel
Entertainment
and
AA
Films.
Excel
has
given
super
hits
like
Dil
Chahta
Hai,
Zindagi
Na
Milegi
Dobara,
Dil
Dhadakne
Do,
and
Gully
Boy
to
name
a
few.