KGF 2 Day 11 Box Office Collection: Yash Starrer Sails Smooth On Sunday!

Yash's latest film KGF 2 has surely been released after a long delay, but it indeed was worth all the wait and hype, and its super success serves as a testament. The action flick, which is a sequel to his 2018 film KGF, went on to become yet another successful hit from the south belt.

Within a time span of 7 days, the film crossed the humongous Rs 700 Crore mark at the global box office. For now, the film has crossed yet another Sunday with flying colours. As per early estimates, the Yash-starrer has grossed nearly Rs 45 Crore on day 11. After its 11-day theatrical run, the total collection of KGF 2 now stands at Rs 862.25 Crore.

Not just in Karnataka and other parts of south India, but the film is doing exceedingly well in the north belt and overseas as well.

Take a look at the day-wise gross collection of KGF 2

Day 1: Rs 164.20 Crore

Day 2: Rs 128.90 Crore

Day 3: Rs 137.10 Crore

Day 4: Rs 127.25 Crore

Day 5: Rs 66.35 Crore

Day 6: Rs 52.35 Crore

Day 7: Rs 43.15 Crore

Day 8: Rs 31.05 Crore

Day 9: Rs 25.05 Crore

Day 10: Rs 41.85 Crore

Day 11: Rs 45 Crore

Total: Rs 862.25 Crore

Well, with no major releases to clash with apart from Beast and Jersey, KGF 2 is expected to do well in the days to come. Notably, south biggie Acharya is releasing on April 29, and one will have to wait and watch to see if the Yash-starrer surpasses Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's most awaited film when it finally sees the light of day.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 follows Rocky (Yash), an assassin who after establishing himself as the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields is on a mission to retain his supremacy over adversaries. Featuring Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj and Saran, the film has cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda, music composed by Ravi Basrur and editing carried out by Ujwal Kulkarni.