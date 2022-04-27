KGF 2 Day 13 Box Office Collections: Yash Starrer Collects Rs 945 Cr Gross

KGF 2 has evidently made the most of the stellar base laid by the first part, KGF. The second installment, KGF 2 has gone on a rampage at the box office as it has hit the RS 945 crores worldwide gross mark. Here is a detailed look at the global box office performance of the Yash starrer.

KGF 2 worldwide collections:

Day 1 World Wide Gross - Rs 164.20cr

Day 2 World Wide Gross - 128.90cr

Day 3 World Wide Gross - 137.10cr

Day 4 World Wide Gross - 127.25cr

Day 5 World Wide Gross - 66.35cr

Day 6 World Wide Gross - 52.35cr

Day 7 World Wide Gross - 43.15cr

Day 8 World Wide Gross - 31.05cr

Day 9 World Wide Gross - 25.05cr

Day 10 World Wide Gross - 55.85cr

Day 11 World Wide Gross - 69.30cr

Day 12 World Wide Gross - 24.80cr

Day 13 World Wide Gross - 20 cr

Total World Wide Gross Collections - 945.35 Approximate

KGF 2 is right next to RRR on the list of highest grossing Indian films of 2022. The film is still continuing its fruitful run in the Hindi belt as it has breached the 320 crores nett mark by the end of its second weekend.

KGF 2 is a heavy duty action thriller featuring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Sutt, and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. The film is directed by Yash and it is produced by Hombale Films.