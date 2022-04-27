    For Quick Alerts
      KGF 2 Day 13 Box Office Collections: Yash Starrer Collects Rs 945 Cr Gross

      KGF 2 has evidently made the most of the stellar base laid by the first part, KGF. The second installment, KGF 2 has gone on a rampage at the box office as it has hit the RS 945 crores worldwide gross mark. Here is a detailed look at the global box office performance of the Yash starrer.

      KGF 2 worldwide collections:

      Day 1 World Wide Gross - Rs 164.20cr
      Day 2 World Wide Gross - 128.90cr
      Day 3 World Wide Gross - 137.10cr
      Day 4 World Wide Gross - 127.25cr
      Day 5 World Wide Gross - 66.35cr
      Day 6 World Wide Gross - 52.35cr
      Day 7 World Wide Gross - 43.15cr
      Day 8 World Wide Gross - 31.05cr
      Day 9 World Wide Gross - 25.05cr
      Day 10 World Wide Gross - 55.85cr
      Day 11 World Wide Gross - 69.30cr
      Day 12 World Wide Gross - 24.80cr
      Day 13 World Wide Gross - 20 cr

      Total World Wide Gross Collections - 945.35 Approximate

      KGF 2 is right next to RRR on the list of highest grossing Indian films of 2022. The film is still continuing its fruitful run in the Hindi belt as it has breached the 320 crores nett mark by the end of its second weekend.
      KGF 2 is a heavy duty action thriller featuring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Sutt, and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. The film is directed by Yash and it is produced by Hombale Films.

