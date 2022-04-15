KGF 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Yash’s Film Stays Excellent On Friday!

One of the highly talked about films, KGF 2 (or KGF Chapter 2) released in cinemas on Thursday. As expected, upon its release in theatres, the action flick was at an all-time high. The film featuring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in key roles, had a stupendous advance booking and a subsequent sky-high opening. On day 1, the film made Rs 164.20 at the global box office. KGF 2 did huge business with its theatrical run in Karnataka where it made Rs 29.20 Crore. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film accumulated a total of Rs 31 Crore.

In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it acquired Rs 8.20 Crore and Rs 7.10 Crore respectively. On the other hand, with its Hindi version and business in the rest of India region, the Prashanth Neel directorial made a whopping Rs 64.80 Crore on its opening day. The overseas collection on day 1 stood at Rs 23.90 Crore. Well, Friday too was another happening day for the team, as the film grossed close to Rs 120 Crore at the worldwide box office. Given the so far collection hunt and strong feedback from the audience and critics, the film's business is expected to see a surge on Saturday and Sunday (KGF 2's first weekend), when conventionally a good film does more business than any typical day.

KGF 2 Daywise Worldwide Gross Collection

Day 1: Rs 164.20 Crore

Day 2: Rs 120 Crore

Total: Rs 284.2 Crore

Let us tell you that another highly anticipated south biggie Beast starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde was released ahead of KGF 2, however, it failed to shine bright owing to the average response from the audiences. Notably, the Bollywood film Jersey, which is releasing on April 22 is unlikely to be a threat to KGF 2, however, the latter might face a major contest from Tollywood's Acharya and Bollywood's Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 which are hitting the marquee on April 29.