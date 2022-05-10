    For Quick Alerts
      KGF 2 Day 26 Box Office Collections World Wide: Even After Weeks Yash and Neel's Film Holds Strong At The BO

      Director Prashanth Neel's period action film 'KGF Chapter 2' was released on April 14 and looks like there is no stopping anytime soon for this Yash starrer flick, which hit like a mania among the people of Southern India when it's first installment was released back in 2018.

      KGF chapter 2 Day 26 World Wide Box Office Collection

      Living up to the expectations, the movie has re-written its own records and created a sensation across the country. It would'nt be an exaggeration to say 'KGF Chapter 1 and 2' have put Kannada Film Industry on the map for everyone, pertaining to Indian Cinema.

      The film was relased after the release of RRR, and both the films are still running to housefull boards at theatres. With many big budget flicks lined up for the grand summer release, these films are still putting up.

      KGF chapter 2 Day 26 World Wide Box Office Collection

      Below are the figures generated by the film for your understanding

      Day 1 World Wide Gross 164.20cr
      Day 2 World Wide Gross - 128.90cr
      Day 3 World Wide Gross - 137.10cr
      Day 4 World Wide Gross - 127.25cr
      Day 5 World Wide Gross - 66.35cr
      Day 6 World Wide Gross - 52.35cr
      Day 7 World Wide Gross - 43.15cr
      Day 8 World Wide Gross - 31.05cr
      Day 9 World Wide Gross - 25.05cr
      Day 10 World Wide Gross - 55.85cr
      Day 11 World Wide Gross - 69.30cr
      Day 12 World Wide Gross - 24.80cr
      Day 13 World Wide Gross - 17.40 cr
      Day 14 World Wide Gross - 14.90cr
      Day 15 World Wide Gross - 14.70cr
      Day 16 World Wide Gross - 19.05 cr
      Day 17 World Wide Gross - 23.10 cr
      Day 18 World Wide Gross - 25 cr
      Day 19 world wide gross - 10.45 cr
      Day 20 World Wide Gross- 27 cr
      Day 21 World Wide Gross- 20 cr
      Day 22 World Wide Gross- 12.60 cr
      Day 23 World Wide Gross- 8.85 cr
      Day 24 World Wide Gross- 12.05 cr
      Day 25 World Wide Gross- 14.5 cr
      Day 26 World Wide Gross - 5 Cr

      Total World Wide Gross collection - 1150.10 CR Approx

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:44 [IST]
