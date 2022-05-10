KGF 2 Day 26 Box Office Collections World Wide: Even After Weeks Yash and Neel's Film Holds Strong At The BO
Director Prashanth Neel's period action film 'KGF Chapter 2' was released on April 14 and looks like there is no stopping anytime soon for this Yash starrer flick, which hit like a mania among the people of Southern India when it's first installment was released back in 2018.
Living up to the expectations, the movie has re-written its own records and created a sensation across the country. It would'nt be an exaggeration to say 'KGF Chapter 1 and 2' have put Kannada Film Industry on the map for everyone, pertaining to Indian Cinema.
The film was relased after the release of RRR, and both the films are still running to housefull boards at theatres. With many big budget flicks lined up for the grand summer release, these films are still putting up.
Below are the figures generated by the film for your understanding
Day
1
World
Wide
Gross
164.20cr
Day 2 World Wide Gross - 128.90cr
Day 3 World Wide Gross - 137.10cr
Day 4 World Wide Gross - 127.25cr
Day 5 World Wide Gross - 66.35cr
Day 6 World Wide Gross - 52.35cr
Day 7 World Wide Gross - 43.15cr
Day 8 World Wide Gross - 31.05cr
Day 9 World Wide Gross - 25.05cr
Day 10 World Wide Gross - 55.85cr
Day 11 World Wide Gross - 69.30cr
Day 12 World Wide Gross - 24.80cr
Day 13 World Wide Gross - 17.40 cr
Day 14 World Wide Gross - 14.90cr
Day 15 World Wide Gross - 14.70cr
Day 16 World Wide Gross - 19.05 cr
Day 17 World Wide Gross - 23.10 cr
Day 18 World Wide Gross - 25 cr
Day 19 world wide gross - 10.45 cr
Day 20 World Wide Gross- 27 cr
Day 21 World Wide Gross- 20 cr
Day 22 World Wide Gross- 12.60 cr
Day 23 World Wide Gross- 8.85 cr
Day 24 World Wide Gross- 12.05 cr
Day 25 World Wide Gross- 14.5 cr
Day 26 World Wide Gross - 5 Cr
Total World Wide Gross collection - 1150.10 CR Approx