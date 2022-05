KGF 2 Day 27 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Yash's Film re-writes Kannada Industry's Records

Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash is running successfully in theatres as well as at the box office. Repeat viewers are contributing to the film's ever increasing gross value.

The action thriller starring potential actors like Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon among others garnered buzz ever since its first instalment released. The movie catapulted Yash into a national star and Prashanth Neel was hailed as a brilliant filmmaker.

The movie is making good numbers and down below is the breakdown of the same:

Day 1 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 164.20 Crore

Day 2 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 128.90 Crore

Day 3 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 137.10 Crore

Day 4 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 127.25 Crore

Day 5 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 66.35 Crore

Day 6 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 52.35 Crore

Day 7 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 43.15 Crore

Day 8 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 31.05 Crore

Day 9 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 25.05 Crore

Day 10 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 55.85 Crore

Day 11 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 69.30 Crore

Day 12 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 24.80 Crore

Day 13 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 17.40 Crore

Day 14 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 14.90 Crore

Day 15 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 14.70 Crore

Day 16 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 19.05 Crore

Day 17 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 23.10 Crore

Day 18 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 25 Crore

Day 19 Worldwide gross - Rs. 10.45 Crore

Day 20 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 27 Crore

Day 21 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 20 Crore

Day 22 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 12.60 Crore

Day 23 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 8.85 Crore

Day 24 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 12.05 Crore

Day 25 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 14.5 Crore

Day 26 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 10.55 Crore

Day 27 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 8 Crore

Total Worldwide Gross collection - 1170.05 Crore